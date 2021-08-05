Virginia school shares ‘Woke Kindergarten’ video stating ‘I feel safe when there are no police’

A Virginia elementary school shared on its website, and then removed, a radical educational video in its summer learning guidance that suggested police are dangerous to be around.

"I feel safe when there are no police," the narrator says near the end of the 58-second clip, titled "Woke Kindergarten 60 Second Texts: Safe."

A spokesperson for the Fairfax County Public Schools, just outside Washington, D.C., said the video had been posted by mistake and was removed as soon as officials became aware.

The video had been included in a summer learning guide at Bailey’s Elementary School for the Arts and Sciences in Falls Church along with content related to critical race theory, Black Lives Matter and news articles critical of White parents, according to a report in the Fairfax Times.

The "Woke Kindergarten" Instagram link was also shared in a list of "equity resources for teachers" on the school’s website.

Screenshots of the now removed content show the "Woke Kindergarten" material was linked to in a document on summer reading for second graders under a subsection called "Mentor Texts for Writing."

Parents from across the district saw the links before they were taken down. Elizabeth Shultz, a former FCPS board member, wrote that "someone needs firing!"

Asra Nomani, a vice president at Parents Defending Education who has three teenage children enrolled in the district, said the summer guidance may have also been available to students at other FCPS schools.

The group preserved a copy of the summer learning guide before it was taken down by the district.

"The message that they're trying to send to the second graders is exactly the mixed messages that adults are having to deal with, which is we feel unsafe out in the streets now because of the entire ‘defund the police’ movement that has led to less police presence," she told Fox News Thursday. "But now the police are being blamed for it. So it's this contradiction that is basically very manipulative -- and it's so inappropriate for second graders to have to grapple with this."

But it coincides with a push from some liberals in the district to remove police officers stationed in schools.

"It’s a very dangerous message because there was a time when you were actually taught to go to the police, if you were lost or if you felt unsafe," she said.

Fairfax County Public Schools ordered a review of what its buildings are posting on their own.

"We have asked all schools to check their websites," the district spokesperson said. "This looks to be an isolated incident."

As Fox News previously reported, the same school also included a link back to the radical Abolitionist Teaching Network, which the Biden administration distanced itself from after including the same link in guidance to the country’s schools for safe coronavirus reopenings in "error."

That selection of links, also now removed, was titled Local & National Organizations and included FCPS Pride, Second Story, NAKASEC, Showing Up for Racial Justice, Abolitionist Teaching Network, Black Lives Matter, Mijente and 18 Million Rising.

The groups range from racial justice organizations to a charity for teenagers in crisis – but the ATN has gone as far as to claim "Whiteness" is a form of oppression.

The "Woke Kindergarten" website also espouses "abolitionist" education.

"Woke Kindergarten is a global, abolitionist early learning community, creative expanse and consultancy supporting children, families, educators and organizations in their commitment to abolitionist early education and pro-Black liberation," a description reads.

The idea that police aren’t safe to be around has come up in educational settings before – even as crime in U.S. cities has risen over the past year along with calls to defund departments and anti-police sentiment.

In California earlier this year, Cypress College parted ways with an adjunct professor who berated a conservative student's presentation on cancel culture and declared that she wouldn't call the police if an armed home invader broke into her house.

"I don’t trust them," she said. "My life’s more in danger in their presence…I wouldn’t call anybody."