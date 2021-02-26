Virginia police officer shot, killed during traffic stop; suspect in custody: reports

A veteran police officer in Virginia was shot and killed Friday afternoon during a traffic stop, according to reports.

Officer Dominic "Nick" Winum, 48, of the Stanley Police Department was with the force for five years, the Daily News-Record of Harrisonburg, Va., reported.

The specific circumstances of the shooting were not immediately disclosed but a suspect was taken into custody shortly after the gunfire, the report said.

News of Winum’s death devastated law enforcement agencies in the area.

LOUISIANA POLICE OFFICER SHOT, KILLED WHILE ESCORTING SUSPECT FROM HS BASKETBALL GAME: REPORTS

"Since joining our department in 2016, he proudly served and protected the Stanley community," Stanley police Chief Ryan Dean said in a statement obtained by the News-Record. "I know the Stanley and Page County community are keeping Nick and his family in their prayers during this most difficult and tragic time."

"We have no words," the Page County Sheriff’s Office added in a Facebook post. "Please pray for the family of our fallen brother, the Stanley Police Department, and our law enforcement family."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Winum previously served with the Virginia State Police, the agency that is now leading the investigation into his death, according to the News-Record.

The area saw a previous shooting of a law enforcement officer in November, when Rockingham County sheriff’s deputy Cpl. Patrick Tate was shot during a traffic stop. Tate survived the shooting and continues to recover, the News-Record reported.