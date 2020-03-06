Virginia police officer goes viral for inspiring gospel performance: 'I sing in or out of uniform'

The Internet fell in love with a police officer in Virginia for his jaw-dropping gospel performance.

Richmond Police officer Mervin Mayo, who serves as a school resource officer at Richmond Alternative School, posted the video on Facebook of him belting out Marvin Sapp's classic, "The Best of Me."

“When everyone else around could only see my failures, God saw the best in me," he sings in the video viewed more than 700,000 times as of Friday.

"I’ve always been inspired by this song, but for some reason, I couldn’t get it out of my head," Mayo said. "So, I had to get to a piano immediately to minister to myself."

The 15-year Richmond Police Department veteran is known for his pipes.

"I sing in or out of uniform at the drop of a dime. I had just gotten off work and stopped by the church, where I am a minister of music, on the way home to do praise and worship for myself," Mayo said. "I have to minister to myself before I can minister to someone else."

Not only does he sing, but he also preaches.

"Know that no matter what you are going through, there is a higher power that looks beyond your faults and sees your needs," he added.