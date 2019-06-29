Virginia police say missing boy, 2, is dead; mom under arrest in disappearance

Virginia police who have been searching for a missing two-year-old boy since Monday now say they believe the child is dead.

Noah Tomlin was reported missing in Hampton, Va., by his mother, Julia Tomlin who told cops she last saw her son around 1 a.m. Monday when she put him to bed, police said. She called cops about the disappearance at 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Tomlin, 34, who served jail time in a 2010 child abuse case involving her then 12-month-old daughter, was arrested Friday in the boy’s disappearance, Hampton Police Sgt. R. C. Williams said.

The specific charges against her were pending, he said.

FBI, POLICE CONDUCT FRANTIC SEARCH FOR MISSING BOY, 5, IN SUBURBAN CHICAGO

“Unfortunately to date, Noah has not been found,” Williams said. “However, based on the highly coordinated investigation we currently believe him to be deceased.”

Police said Noah was wearing a white and green pajama shirt and a diaper at the time of his disappearance, WTKR-TV reported.

Tomlin went to jail in 2010 after injuring her baby daughter.

REMAINS FOUND IN ARKANSAS MAY BE THAT OF MISSING MALEAH DAVIS, POLICE SAY

She was accused of sitting the child on a hot kitchen stove, causing severe burns.

Her stint in jail lasted five months, according to the newspaper.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police went to a landfill as part of the search for Noah, the Hampton Daily Press reported Friday.

The search has also involved the FBI.