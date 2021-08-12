Virginia police arrest 4 men in cold case murder of late Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings' nephew

Four Virginia men have been charged in the cold case murder of the nephew of Rep. Elijah Cummings, the late Maryland Democrat and former chair of the House Oversight Committee.

Christopher Cummings, 20 at the time, was found shot dead in his off-campus apartment at the edge of Old Dominion University on June 10, 2011. Responding officers found his roommate with life-threatening injuries and rushed him to the hospital. He survived.

Norfolk police identified the suspects as Rahad Dooley, 28, Javon Doyle, 31, Kwaume Edwards, 32, and Ahmad Watson, 30. Each of them faces a 15-count indictment, and all four are being held without bond.

"For more than a decade now Investigators have been relentless in their efforts to solve this case, they have followed up on every lead necessary to ensure the Norfolk Police Department was able to deliver justice to both the surviving victim and to the Cummings family," Chief Larry Boone said in a statement. "I want to recognize all the hard work and the level of commitment and professionalism of all those who were involved in bringing this investigation to a close."

The U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force assisted the investigation, police said.

The younger Cummings was a law student at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Va., at the time of his slaying, his uncle told Maryland lawmakers as they were considering adding an armed police force at Johns Hopkins University in March 2019, according to the Baltimore Sun.

He argued in favor of creating the armed force.

"I literally saw his brain splattered on the wall," he said, according to the paper. "They had a whole spate of robberies on the campus before my nephew got killed and had not taken the appropriate precautions."

The congressman died in October 2019 at 68 years old.