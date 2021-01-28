Virginia parent boils over in frustration against school shutdown: video

A parent in Virginia is apparently losing his patience regarding local schools being closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the father is seen addressing members of the Loudon County School Board.

"You should all be fired from your day jobs," the mask-wearing father says during the public comment portion of a recent meeting, "because if your employers that knew you were more inefficient than the DMV, you would be replaced in a heartbeat."

The video was posted Tuesday by Aliscia Andrews, a Marine Corps veteran and a former Republican candidate for Congress.

"As a parent, this pandemic has brought forth some incredible challenges," Andrews wrote. "This dad has had enough, we all have. No real metrics to safely open the schools, while thre [school board] continues to kick the can further down the road. Many parents feel just as he does."

The video continues with the dad growing increasingly angry as he addresses the board.

"I literally just finished a conference call because I’m having to multitask to be here to address you guys. You’re a bunch of cowards, hiding behind our children as an excuse for keeping schools closed.

"You think you’re some sort of martyrs," he continues, frustration obvious building, "because of the decisions you’re making when the statistics do not lie, that the vast majority of the population is not at risk from this virus.

Finally, he explodes in rage: "The garbage workers who pick up my friggin’ trash risk their lives every day more than anyone in this school system!

Then he issues an ultimatum to the board: "Figure it out! Or get off the podium. Because you know what? There are people like me and a lot of other people out there who will gladly take your seat and figure it out. It’s not a high bar. Raise the friggin’ bar!"

The video has drawn numerous responses – both from people who sympathize with the father’s frustration and from others who criticize him for getting angry.

"These people are desperate," one commenter wrote about parents who are dealing with school shutdowns. "I can’t blame him for getting upset, although I’m sure all of the calm, reasonable peole who also spoke at this school board meeting didn’t get their video widely publicized as a result."

"This man is NOT helping by screaming and threatening," another commenter countered. "He needs to pull it together. We now have a federal adm that will actually DO something about covid. Help is finally on the way."

Another commenter completely supported the frustrated parent.

"He’s 100 percent right," the commenter wrote. "Politicians are too scared to make a decision, they just copy what other counties are doing. There’s no balance, they’re letting the economy die. They have no skin in the game. Their jobs will be there whether we lock down for another year … or another 10 years.