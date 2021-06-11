Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Virginia
Published

Virginia man accused of killing friend he mistook for intruder

Matthew Allen Sharpf was slapped with voluntary manslaughter

By Kenneth Garger | New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 11Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Virgina man was arrested for allegedly fatally shooting a friend he mistakenly thought was an intruder, a report said.

Matthew Allen Sharpf, 37, was charged with voluntary manslaughter for the Tuesday death of 37-year-old pal Jonathan Hankins, WRIC reported, citing the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office.

Hankins showed up at Sharpf’s home in Dinwiddie County at about 10:55 p.m. and without announcing himself was going to knock on his friend’s door to wake him up, authorities said.

Sharpf, thinking somebody was trying to break into his home, then allegedly shot Hankins on the porch, the report said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities said Sharpf’s family was sleeping at the time.

After the shooting, Sharpf’s wife called 911.

Click here to read more of the New York Post.

Your Money