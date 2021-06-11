Virginia man accused of killing friend he mistook for intruder

A Virgina man was arrested for allegedly fatally shooting a friend he mistakenly thought was an intruder, a report said.

Matthew Allen Sharpf, 37, was charged with voluntary manslaughter for the Tuesday death of 37-year-old pal Jonathan Hankins, WRIC reported, citing the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office.

Hankins showed up at Sharpf’s home in Dinwiddie County at about 10:55 p.m. and without announcing himself was going to knock on his friend’s door to wake him up, authorities said.

Sharpf, thinking somebody was trying to break into his home, then allegedly shot Hankins on the porch, the report said.

Authorities said Sharpf’s family was sleeping at the time.

After the shooting, Sharpf’s wife called 911.

