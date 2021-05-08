Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Hate Crime
Published

Virginia police: Man accused of assaulting worker, using Asian slurs

The incident was reported to Virginia State Police as a possible hate crime

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 8Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Authorities in a Virginia suburb of the nation’s capital say they are seeking to arrest a man who reportedly left a restaurant without paying, used racial slurs when confronted by two Asian American workers and assaulted one of them.

Arlington County Police said in a news release Saturday that officers were called to the unspecified restaurant earlier in the week for a report of an assault.

The Arlington County Police Department’s Homicide/Robbery Unit is investigating the assault of a restaurant employee and is seeking the public’s assistance identifying the suspect who was captured on cell phone image.

The Arlington County Police Department’s Homicide/Robbery Unit is investigating the assault of a restaurant employee and is seeking the public’s assistance identifying the suspect who was captured on cell phone image. (Arlington County Police Department)

Police said the arriving officers determined the suspect had left without paying his bill. Two employees approached him outside the restaurant and asked him to pay, according to police. But the suspect continued walking away, and when one employee began recording him, he pushed the other employee to the ground and ran off, the release said.

TWO ASIAN WOMEN IN BALTIMORE BEATEN WITH CINDER BLOCK

Later, as detectives were investigating the incident, they were told the suspect used racial slurs towards the employees. The incident was reported to Virginia State Police as a possible hate crime, according to the news release. The assault victim did not require medical treatment.

The incident comes amid a rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders that has prompted congressional action.

2 ASIAN WOMEN STABBED ON SAN FRANCISCO STREET, SUSPECT ARRESTED, POLICE SAY

The Council on American-Islamic Relations, the national Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, joined police in calling for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Police released a detailed description and clear photos of the suspect.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Every American has a role to play in pushing back against bigotry, whether it targets Asian-Americans or any other minority community," CAIR national communications director Ibrahim Hooper said in a statement.

Your Money