©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Virginia man arrested twice for DUI in less than nine hours

Baker crashed immediately after he was released on bail

By Kenneth Garger | New York Post
A Virginia man was arrested twice in less than nine hours for driving under the influence, authorities said.

Travis Baker, 38, was first busted just before midnight Tuesday when he allegedly sideswiped another car in Stafford County, authorities said.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy found a controlled substance in Baker’s pocket during the arrest.

Travis Barker was arrested twice in one day for being under the influence while driving.

Baker was charged with DUI, possession of a controlled substance and driving on a suspended license, the sheriff’s office said.

He was released on bond at 7:15 a.m.

An hour and a half later, Baker allegedly crashed a box truck into the woods while intoxicated.

Baker, who was slurring his speech, was arrested after a deputy administered field sobriety tests.

The deputy found a controlled substance inside the truck, authorities said.

Baker was slapped with the same three charges, in addition to reckless driving.

Following the second bust he was held in jail without bond.

