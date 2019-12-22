Expand / Collapse search
Virginia Interstate Pile Up

A pileup involving more than 60 cars on I-64 in York County Virginia on Sunday morning injured dozens of people, some critically, according to state police.

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/car-pile-up-12.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Damaged vehicles are seen after a chain reaction crash, in this image obtained from social media.
    Bray Hollowell via REUTERS
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/car-pile-up-13.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Damaged vehicles are seen after a chain reaction crash, in this still image obtained from a social media video. 
    Bray Hollowell via REUTERS
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/Car-Pile-up-11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    First responders were forced to walk across the wreckage on the roofs of vehicles. 
    York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/Car-Pile-up-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    In this photo provided by the Virginia State Police, emergency personnel work the scene of the multi-vehicle pileup.
    Virgina State Police
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/Car-Pile-up-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Drivers and emergency personnel remain on the scene.
    Ivan Levy via AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/Car-Pile-up-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Drivers and emergency personnel remain on the scene.
    Ivan Levy via AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/Car-Pile-up-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Cars are piled on top of one another.
    Ivan Levy via AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/Car-Pile-up-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Drivers and emergency personnel remain on the scene.
    Ivan Levy via AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/Car-Pile-up-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    A person climbs over crashed cars.
    Ivan Levy via AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/Car-Pile-up-9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Drivers stand at the scene
    Ivan Levy via AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/car-pile-up-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Crews work to clear vehicles from the Queens Creek overpass.
    Rob Ostemaier/The Daily Press via AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/Car-Pile-up-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Crews work to clear vehicles from the Queens Creek overpass.
    Rob Ostemaier/The Daily Press via AP
