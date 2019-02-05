Northam’s classmate, a Colorado doctor, appeared in blackface in same yearbook: report

A Colorado doctor allegedly appeared in a photograph wearing blackface and dressed as a member of “The Supremes” in the same 1984 medical-school yearbook that resulted in calls for the resignation of Virginia Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, a report on Monday said.

Dr. Steven Nafziger is an administrator at Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo, Colo., where he has reportedly worked for more than three decades. The Pueblo Chieftain reported that Nafziger, who attend the same Virginia medical school as Northam, allegedly appeared in photos from a medical school Halloween party that wound up in the school’s 1984 yearbook.

Parkview Medical Center released a statement to the paper in which they praised Nafziger’s 35-year tenure with the facility, but had "no formal comment on the discovery of a nearly four-decade-old photograph."

"Dr. Nafziger’s service to Pueblo, including his medical residency, his time as an outstanding primary care physician, and his tenure with Parkview Medical Center is without reproach," a statement from the medical center said. "Parkview would like to have the last 35 years of Dr. Nafziger’s life and his outstanding service and commitment to our community speak for itself."

Neither Nafziger nor Parkview Medical Center was immediately available for Fox News’ request for comment.

Northam drew outrage last week for comments that to some appeared to endorse post-birth abortions in certain cases. He was accused two days later of appearing in a racist photo.

The photo shows two people, one in a KKK costume and another in blackface. Northam initially said he was in the picture and apologized, but didn’t say which person he was. He later retracted that statement but admitted had once dressed in blackface to imitate Michael Jackson during a dance contest in Texas years later.