Virginia police seeks 2 crooks after Denny's robbery that left DoorDash driver dead

The FBI and police are seeking two crooks who held up a crowded Virginia Denny’s and shot two people, killing one of them -- a DoorDash delivery driver picking up an order.

Prince William County police released surveillance video showing the two robbers entering the Denny’s in Manassas overnight Thursday. They were armed with a gun and a baton.

"This is a heinous crime,” Police Chief Barry Barnard said, according to WJLA-TV. “People eating at a Denny's at two o'clock in the morning, enjoying their time there, enjoying their friends, and people arrived to commit a robbery. And without any provocation, everyone cooperated, there were about 20 people in the restaurant, everyone cooperated, no resistance -- they shoot two people. And one is murdered."

The crooks ordered the victims to surrender their wallets and cell phones, police said. They left without taking any Denny's cash receipts.

The person who was killed was Yusuf Ozgur, a 56-year-old DoorDash delivery driver from Manassas, Fox 5 DC reported Friday.

He was shot and clubbed over the head with the baton after walking into the Denny’s to pick up an order for a customer and unknowingly holding the door for them as they were exiting, police said.

The other victim was a 34-year-old man who lived in Rixeyville, Va., who was critically wounded after being shot as he sat on the ground as demanded, police said.

The man had been eating with friends when the robbers showed up.

The two holdup men are also wanted for three other early-morning robberies in Manassas and Woodbridge that took place in the past week at a bowling alley, a motel and a drug store in the past week, WJLA reported. They took place on Christmas Eve, Dec. 23. and Dec. 21.

Ozgur, who was from Turkey and the married father of two children, is being buried in Virginia Saturday.

“I still can’t believe that he died,” friend Murat Ozen told Fox 5. “Now we try and find out what we can do for his family that he left behind."