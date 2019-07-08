Virginia dad fires 39 shots at naked 'devil' who broke into family's home on first night living there: report

A Virginia dad on Thursday fired 39 warning shots and brawled with a naked woman who called herself "the devil" after she allegedly broke into the family's home on their first night living there, according to reports.

The violent confrontation happened in Chesterfield County on the evening of the Fourth of July, police said.

A female suspect who was naked and with blue hair in a ponytail broke into the family's home and refused to leave, telling them: "I'm the devil," WRIC reported.

The dad of the family fired 39 "warning shots" at the intruder, but she was undeterred, WTVR reported. A brawl broke out between the woman and the family -- including the 12-year-old son, the station reported.

Punches and furniture were reportedly thrown about. The fight ended after the 12-year-old shoved a wrench into the intruder's neck, WRIC reported.

"She had the strength of four grown men," the father later told the station.

Both the dad and the intruder were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Neither of their identifies was released.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to repair the damage to the family's new home. A photo on the page shows the walls ridden with bullet holes and blood strewn about the flood.

"First night in our beautiful home when an intruder decides to enter our home and tries to take our life one at a time," read a post on the GoFundMe page. "We have lost our home we have lost furniture We have lost it all."

Police said the woman is expected to be charged with multiple crimes in connection with the alleged break-in after her release from the hospital.