Virginia cold-case murder leads to arrest of Michigan man whose adoptive daughter vanished 30 years ago: cops

Virginia police say they’ve cracked a 1980 cold case murder with the arrest of a Michigan man whose adoptive daughter disappeared 30 years ago and has never been found.

Dennis Bowman, 70, of Allegan, was charged Friday with the Sept. 11, 1980, murder of 25-year-old Kathleen Doyle.

He was tied to Doyle’s murder, which took place in her home in Norfolk, through forensic evidence, Norfolk police said without elaborating.

“No victim is ever forgotten,” Police Chief Larry Boone said in a news release.

Doyle’s husband was a U.S. Navy pilot officer who was on deployment at the time of the killing, the news release added.

Norfolk detectives descended on Bowman’s home after his arrest, Fox 17 Grand Rapids reported.

“As a result of the arrest and the suspect living here in Allegan County, search warrants have been obtained so that or Norfolk Police Department investigators can search the residence obviously looking for any kind of evidence that would link the suspect to their cold case homicide,” Allegan County Sheriff Frank Baker told the station.

Bowman’s adoptive daughter Aundria Bowman was 14 when she disappeared in Michigan in 1989, the station reported Friday.

Bowman was the subject of an investigation into the disappearance but was never charged by police who haven’t ruled him out as a suspect either, the station reported.

"I think there are answers; someone knows something,” Aundria’s biological mother Cathy Terkanian told the station after Bowman’s arrest. "She didn't just fall off the face of the earth, and that someone is very likely the someone they put in jail today."

Terkanian had put Aundria up for adoption when she was an infant and learned she was missing in 2010.

According to The Charley Project, a nonprofit publicizing missing-person cases, Aundria disappeared shortly after she accused Bowman of sexually abusing her.

At the time he was on parole for attempting to kidnap a teenage girl so he could rape her, the group alleged. He was released from prison in 1986.

Bowman told police Aundria ran away from home after she stole money from him, according to the group.