Virginia drops criminal charges against pastor who held 16-person church service

Criminal charges against a Virginia pastor who held a Palm Sunday service in violation of coronavirus lockdown orders were dropped on Friday. He faced a $2,500 fine and possible jail time.

Pastor Kevin Wilson, of Chincoteague Island's Lighthouse Fellowship Church, had his charges dropped by the general district court of Accomack County, Va.

Police rushed into his sanctuary on April 5, issuing Wilson a summons during the service, which 16 people attended in a building that could accomodate about 300.

"I am pleased that the charges were dropped. They should've never been issued in the first place," Mat Staver, founder and chairman of Liberty Counsel, who represents the pastor, told Fox News.

With the support of the Justice Department and Vice President Mike Pence, Wilson is suing Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam in the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals, alleging discrimination against the church and violations of his religious freedom.

Wilson's church does not have Internet service and many members do not have driver's licenses. They are dependent on the church for rides to get food, supplies and to go to medical appointments.

"It's absolutely unbelievable that the pastor would be charged for having six people over the 10 person limit," Staver added, "and at the same time, Gov. Northam significantly hurt his case by encouraging mass protests and limiting this church to a 10-person limit."

Under the order, the church can hold meetings with an unlimited number of people to feed, shelter and provide social services. But religious services are restricted to no more than 10, an order still in effect today, Liberty Counsel says.

Staver is confident the pastor will win in the end and that one of Liberty Counsel's cases will head to the Supreme Court.