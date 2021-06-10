Virginia bear rescued after getting itself stuck in factory ceiling

Wildlife will always be free, until limitations curb their liberation.

A bear managed to somehow get stuck in the ceiling of a western Virginia manufacturing plant on June 4, according to state wildlife officials. The bear was 20 feet up far from stairs or a ladder.

"After assessing the situation, it was apparent to staff that given the location of the bear, odds were low that it would soon safely leave on its own," Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources officials said on social media. "Considering the plant’s production needs, (it was) decided that the best course of action would be to immobilize the bear and remove it from the area."

Employees of the Volvo manufacturing plant were told to stay in the cafeteria during the bear’s evacuation.

State biologists used a "chemical immobilization dart" to knock out the bear and then used the plant’s heavy equipment including a forklift to bring the bear down.

The bear, found to be unharmed, was taken to "a suitable site for release."

Earlier this week across the country, a bear in Arizona similarly emerged unscathed from quite the power trip when it became stuck on a utility pole.

Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative, a utility company based in the southern Arizona city of Willcox, was notified Monday morning that a bear was tangled in power pole wires on the outskirts of town.

The bear eventually climbed down and ran off into the desert.

There were no injuries, and the power outage, which affected residential customers, only lasted about 15 minutes.

That was the second time in a month that a bear has been spotted in a southern Arizona city.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.