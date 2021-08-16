Virginia 7-Eleven clerk shoots, kills man during alleged botched robbery attempt, police say

The clerk at a Virginia 7-Eleven shot and killed a man during a late-night attempted robbery at the convenience store, police said Monday.

The Norfolk Police Department received a report of a person shot at the 7-Eleven store on Colley Avenue around midnight Monday. Officers responded to find 28-year-old Javier Garcia suffering from a "life-threatening" gunshot wound after what investigators determined was a botched robbery attempt at the store, police said.

Garcia, who was a Norfolk resident, was rushed to an area hospital, but could not be saved. Additional details regarding the circumstances were not immediately available.

The Office of the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney is handling the case.