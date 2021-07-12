Viral video shows 2 women allegedly break into NYC restaurant, try cooking dumplings: report

The owner of a Chinese restaurant in New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood posted a video he said showed two women breaking into his kitchen and trying — but failing — to whip up dumplings, according to reports.

Jason Wang, the owner of Xi’an, posted the video on social media after he said he walked into the restaurant and sensed something was amiss. The Gothamist reported that he noticed a bun floating in the water and cut vegetables outside his refrigerator.

Wang reportedly said he was appalled when he watched the surveillance video from the night before. He also admitted that he was a little amused watching one unsuccessfully trying to fry the food. He hinted that he will not press charges if the two reach out to him, pay for the expenses and apologize, Eater reported.

"It’s unacceptable, it’s something that shouldn’t happen for safety and liability reasons, but at the same time, it’s somewhat entertaining," he said.

The NYPD told Fox News that there is no report on file regarding the alleged incident. An after-hours call to the restaurant went to voice mail.

The video looks like something out of a buddy comedy. Two women stumble into the kitchen at about 12:30 a.m. on July 11, according to reports. One yells, "Hello!"

They appear to walk in gingerly. The other inquires, "Are we trespassing?"

They make their way inside and one walks into the chef station. She assures the other that she once worked in the food industry. Her post is behind the fryer; the other agrees to stand guard.

The lookout asked, "Are we going to get in trouble?"

The would-be cook said, "They should have locked it, so no."

(The Gothamist reported that there was a power outage at the time, so the door’s electronic lock was not working.)

The woman behind the fryer decided that she was in the mood for lamb noodles, according to the video. She could be seen looking for ingredients -- all while in no particular hurry. The alleged midnight snack ended abruptly when they were startled by a strange noise and decided that the lamb noodles could wait.

"I’m stealing these dumplings," the would-be cook said, as they left.