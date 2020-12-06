Violence erupts between Trump supporters, critics at Washington state protests

Washington state police responded to reported gunshots during opposing protests between pro-Trump, pro-police demonstrators and Black Lives Matter and Antifa counterprotesters in Olympia, according to reports.

Video captured the moment when the groups clashed, with “Back the Blue” supporters using flagstaffs to beat on counterprotesters dressed entirely in black and wearing face coverings.

Olympia police say the groups had started to disperse by 7 p.m., but not before shots were fired, Shore News reported.

The counterprotest, “Squash Fascists,” and “Back the Blue” baited each other throughout the day. An individual brandished a weapon during one of the early confrontations, which was captured on footage by Independent Media PDX.

Police arrested the individual, and officers are investigating reports that shots were fired earlier on Saturday.

“Officers are still staffed throughout the city and monitoring for additional issues,” Olympia PD stated in a tweet. “An arrest was made for two counts of felony assault.”

“An additional charge may be referred for reckless endangerment as well.”

Similar protests occurred in nearby states, with an anti-Proud Boy march in Sacramento, Calif., and an anti-conservative rally in St. Paul, Minn., The Blaze reported.

The California protest also tipped over into violence, with Proud Boys – who had been holding regular rallies in recent weeks – and the counterprotesters clashing.

Scott Rodd of CapRadio News captured some of the Sacramento clash, which similarly featured black bloc demonstrators.