More violence rocks Minneapolis after George Floyd's death; 1 killed
Violent protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a second straight night Wednesday, with protesters in a standoff with officers outside a police precinct and looting of nearby stores.
A man poses for photos in front of a fire at an AutoZone store, while protesters hold a rally for George Floyd in Minneapolis on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP
A man uses fencing to strike the Minneapolis police 3rd Precinct building on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Minneapolis, protesting against the death of George Floyd in police custody earlier in the week.Christine T. Nguyen/Minnesota Public Radio via AP
A man poses for a photo in the parking lot of an AutoZone store in flames, while protesters hold a rally for George Floyd in Minneapolis on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Violent protests over the death of the black man in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a second straight night Wednesday, with protesters in a standoff with officers outside a police precinct and looting of nearby stores.Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP
A demonstrator stands at an intersection during a protest Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Los Angeles over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody earlier in the week.AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu
Demonstrators march during a protest of the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis, in downtown Los Angeles, Wednesday, May 27, 2020.AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu
A fire burns in an AutoZone store during a protest Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Minneapolis against the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody earlier in the week.Christine T. Nguyen/Minnesota Public Radio via AP
A man paints a message on the back of a store in Minneapolis during protests Wednesday, May 27, 2020, against the death of George Floyd in police custody earlier in the week.Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP
Ashley Quinones holds the microphone for a woman who declined to give her name as protesters called for Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman to press charges against Minneapolis police officers in the death of George Floyd earlier in the week, Wednesday, May 27, 2020.Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP
A man has milk poured over his face after he was affected by a chemical irritant used by Minneapolis police during protests Wednesday, May 27, 2020, against the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody earlier in the week.Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP
