Vietnam vet with stage 4 cancer gets VIP seats at Minnesota Twins game

A Vietnam veteran's daughter surprised him with VIP tickets to a Minnesota Twins game a day before his next round of chemotherapy, according to local reports.

Ashlee Mueller posted a request on LinkedIn about two weeks ago asking if anyone could set her up with a suite at a July 19 Twins game for her father, Larry Thostenson, who has stage four cancer; the post received more than 200,000 views, according to FOX 9 Minneapolis.

"Hi community, this is a long shot and a big ask, but I am wondering if anyone has a connection to the MN Twins?" Mueller wrote at the time. "I would really like to find a way to get my terminally ill veteran father and family to a game this season. The difficult part is a suite would be needed due to his care level."

In an update posted after the Twins game, Mueller thanked those on LinkedIn who helped spread her message, calling the July 19 event "the perfect evening as a family."

5-YEAR-OLD FIGHTING CANCER USES STICKY NOTE ART TO MAKE FRIENDS THROUGH HOSPITAL WINDOW

"I said, ‘Cool, I’ve never been in a suite here,' so it was pretty exciting," Thostenson, who attended the game with his two-year-old grandson, told FOX 9 of his reaction the surprise.

Doctors told Thostenson that his third round of cancer is likely terminal, but the grandfather told FOX 9 that he doesn't "let that bother" him since terminal can mean "many months."

Part of his cancer is tied to his service in Vietnam, where he was exposed to Agent Orange, a defoliant chemical, he told the outlet.

"I was in the area where Agent Orange was dropped and nobody knew anything about it for years and years," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Thostenson's son-in-law, Mueller's husband, Mike, is also a veteran who served in Afghanistan, where he was similarly exposed to harmful chemicals in burn pits. Mike is encouraging other veterans to join an environmental health registry that helps monitor their health after being exposed to potentially hazardous substances during service.

Mueller told FOX 9 that she and her family "just have to make every day as amazing as possible."