New York City
Wild video shows women beat Brooklyn laundromat worker

The victim was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition

By Kenneth Garger | New York Post
Two women are being sought by police for beating up a male worker at a Brooklyn laundromat last month, authorities said Wednesday.

The unidentified suspects punched the 69-year-old victim in the face and cracked a vase over his head during an argument that turned violent at Aqua Wash Laundromat on East 98th Street near Livonia Avenue in Brownsville at about 4 a.m. on June 8, police said.

It was not immediately clear what triggered the confrontation.

Surveillance footage captured the wild melee inside the laundromat, showing the man fall to the floor after one of the suspects whacked him with the vase.

He suffered cuts to his head and was taken by EMS to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition, police said.

