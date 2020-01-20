Video shows soldier folding American flag that came down in storm at stranger's house

A home security camera recorded an Army soldier in North Carolina walking up to a stranger’s house and respectfully folding an American flag that came down during a storm.

Frankie Grandstaff told his Facebook followers that he was the owner of the flag and that it was torn from its pole Tuesday in Hope Mills, near Fort Bragg.

"This is how important the American Flag is to our Military!" Grandstaff said in a post the next day, accompanying the video.

Grandstaff told WTVD-TV that, "It was just very cool to see the video and actually seeing it happen at our house."

"Luckily, my wife had an Amazon package on the front porch that he could set it right on top of the Amazon package," he said.

Grandstaff said he doesn’t know the soldier, who left the flag properly folded in a triangle.

"He wasn't looking for attention. He didn't even know we had the cameras, you know, he just did it because he was doing the right thing," he told the station.

Fort Bragg officials told the station they were unable to identify the soldier in the video, but confirm he's in the Army based on his uniform, WTVD reported.