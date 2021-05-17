Video shows slain Dallas 4-year-old being taken from bed

DALLAS — About two hours before a 4-year-old boy was found dead on a Dallas street, a man lifted the sleeping boy from his bed and carried him away, court documents say, citing home surveillance video.

The boy, whom authorities identified Monday as Cash Gernon, was being taken care of by the girlfriend of Cash's father, police said. The girlfriend, who said Cash's father had been absent since March, identified the person who took Cash from his bed at 5 a.m. Saturday as 18-year-old Darriynn Brown, police said.

A police detective watched the home surveillance video with the girlfriend, who identified Brown as the man who took the boy from his crib, according to the detective's arrest affidavit obtained by The Dallas Morning News. The affidavit does not detail Brown’s relationship to Cash’s family or offer any explanation for Brown taking Cash.

Brown is being held on charges of kidnapping and burglary.

The girlfriend called police shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday to say Cash was missing. Meanwhile, police had found the boy dead around 6:50 a.m. about a half-mile from her home.

Assistant Police Chief Albert Martinez has said it appeared the child suffered a violent death and that "an edged weapon" was used.

Brown’s bond is set at $1.5 million. His attorney, Robbie McClung, said Monday that she had not yet met with him so she could not comment.

Authorities have said additional charges are expected once forensic evidence has been reviewed.

Also, Dallas police said that Cash's mom did not know he and his twin brother were in the care of their father's girlfriend and that the mother had been searching for her sons. Police said Cash's twin is now with his mom.

Brown was arrested on April 27 on a misdemeanor charge of evading arrest in a case that’s still pending. According to court documents for that charge, he lives with his parents a half-mile from where the boy’s body was found. Neighbors have said Brown was known to walk in the area.