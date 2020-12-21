Handcuffed suspect in Pennsylvania shot police officer three times before fleeing, new video shows

The man in Pennsylvania accused of shooting a police officer three times while handcuffed before fleeing from authorities remains on the lam Monday as new footage from the shootout was released.

Police in Allegheny County are searching for Koby Lee Francis, 22, who allegedly shot an officer outside the McKeesport police station on Sunday.

The video of the incident made public Monday shows Francis purportedly shooting the officer as he opens the door, then getting out and shooting again before fleeing the scene. Police had searched Francis for any weapons during his arrest, but he apparently had another one concealed.

MAN DRAGGED GEORGIA DEPUTY FOR 30 FEET WHILE FLEEING TRAFFIC STOP, POLICE SAY

"When he got out of the car, he had a second gun that we didn’t locate on him and he fired on our officer multiple times, hitting our officer at least two times," Adam Alfer, the McKeesport police chief, said.

The incident took only 30 seconds and Francis was reportedly still in handcuffs.

County Police Superintendent Coleman McDonough identified the injured officer as Geriasimos "Jerry" Athans, a four-year veteran, WTAE Action News 4 reported.

NEW MEXICO SHERIFF WON'T ENFORCE STAY-AT-HOME ORDERS THAT SUBVERT CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS

Francis was described by police as about 6-foot-2, and last seen wearing a black hoodie and camouflage pants. Police said he is considered armed and dangerous.

Several departments, including the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Department, Pennsylvania State Police, ATF, and the U.S. Marshals, are all part of the search, CBS Pittsburgh reported.

Police have urged Francis to turn himself in.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Francis is facing charges of criminal attempted homicide, escape, flight to avoid apprehension, aggravated assault and violation of the Uniform Firearms Act.

Fox News’ Edmund DeMarche contributed to this report.