Video shows red Jeep tumbling down side of Colorado mountain

A dashboard camera captured shocking video of a red Jeep Wrangler tumbling down several switchbacks on the side of a mountain in Colorado earlier this month.

The person who uploaded the video, Y2K Wrangler, said that the vehicle had a 23-year-old female passenger and two dogs inside during the Oct. 10 incident.

The woman was ejected from the Jeep by the time it is visible in the video below. Although she sustained very serious injuries, she is in stable condition.

VIDEO: GOOD SAMARITANS, OFFICERS JUMP INTO WATER AFTER CAR CRASHES INTO LONG ISLAND CANAL

Both dogs were also ejected but are currently healthy.

The driver of the vehicle that crashed had put the Jeep in park and applied the parking brake and gotten out to help a vehicle behind him navigate a turn.

The Jeep popped out of gear and the parking brake didn't hold, causing the vehicle to roll backward down the mountain.

Many commenters on the video observed that if the driver of the Jeep that captured the video had taken a few seconds longer on a three-point turn less than a minute before, then his Jeep probably would have been struck by the Jeep tumbling down the mountain.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"After exiting my Jeep I heard the woman calling for help. My friend and I, and many others did what we could to keep her safe until paramedics arrived," the person who uploaded the video wrote.

"Also during this time the owner of the wrecked Jeep worked his way down the slope to get to her. His injuries were relatively minor but not insignificant. I was extremely relieved and more than a little surprised that they both were alive," the user wrote.