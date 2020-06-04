NYC looters caught on video stealing $16,000 worth of drones

New York City police are searching Thursday for five suspects caught on video breaking into a store in Times Square and making off with six drones worth a combined $16,000.

The looting incident unfolded Monday night following protests sparked by the death of George Floyd.

Surveillance footage released by police shows two suspects using their bodies to ram through the store’s glass door.

Once inside, the group of suspects are then seen scrambling around and grabbing drones before escaping on foot.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The combined estimated value of the drones stolen from the store is $16,000, according to Fox5 NY. The NYPD is now offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to their arrests.

The store, on its Facebook page, had said in mid-March that it was “closed until further notice” due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.