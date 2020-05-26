Video shows mob berating woman without coronavirus mask at Staten Island supermarket

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Viral video shot at a supermarket on Staten Island in New York City shows a mob of angry shoppers in coronavirus masks cursing a woman without one.

A woman posted the 22-second clip on Facebook Saturday and by Monday afternoon it had been viewed more than 329,000 times, the Staten Island Advance reported Tuesday.

“Get the f--- out of here!” a man is heard yelling in the video. “Get out!” screams another woman, pointing toward an exit.

The paper reported that the woman who posted the video captioned it, “What happens in Staten Island when you don’t wear a mask in Shoprite!”

Her friend shot it and sent it to her, she said.

ShopRite spokesman Daniel Emmer told the Advance the incident happened two weeks ago.

“We have found that the overwhelming majority of our customers follow CDC guidelines and executive orders to wear face coverings in our stores as a way to protect themselves and others,” Emmer said. “There are, however, exceptions to wearing a face covering for health reasons, including conditions that may not be readily apparent to others.”

In April, a Family Dollar security guard in Flint, Mich., was shot and killed after prosecutors said a customer objected to being told that she and her daughter needed to wear a mask in the store. The daughter wasn’t wearing one, they said.