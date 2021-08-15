Expand / Collapse search
Odd News
Video shows lightning strike Washington monument

Washington Monument lit up as storms swept across the capital region

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
This weekend the Washington Monument, normally one of the capital’s most visited sites, was lit. 

WASHINGTON MONUMENT CLOSES THROUGH BIDEN'S INAUGURATION DUE TO 'CREDIBLE THREATS'

Watch a massive bolt hit the peak. 

Unbelievable split-second video, as FOX DC reported, caught the nation’s most familiar obelisk being struck by lightning on Saturday night. 

It’s unknown whether during the intense storm any damage was done to the landmark, which has two lightning rods installed on the columns to safeguard the structure. 

The heaviest rain ended across the D.C. metro early Sunday morning, according to National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington, but over 4 inches of rain fell in just a couple of hours.

More storms were in the forecast Sunday night, FOX 5's newscasts reported. 

