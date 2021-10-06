Video shows crook stealing $800 from collection box at NYC church

Surveillance footage captures a crook in the act as he swiped about $800 from a collection box at a Queens church last week.

The clip shows the man wandering down an alleyway before entering St. George Coptic Orthodox Church on 31st Street near 39th Avenue in Long Island City around 4:40 p.m. Sept. 28.

NYC WOMAN CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER IN UNPROVOKED SUBWAY ATTACK

With no one in sight, the thief is shown digging through the collection box, where he stole the wad of cash, authorities said.

Then the clip shows the thief walking back in the same direction from which he came.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cops are still looking for the suspect, shown wearing a dark jacket with white stripes on the sleeves, a baseball cap and jeans.