Cat seen fleeing NYC shooting that wounded 2 in a vehicle

When gunfire erupted on a New York City street, even a cat knew it was time to run.

Video of a shooting Friday in Brooklyn shows the scaredy cat emerge from under a parked car and scamper away as a hooded gunman unloads his weapon into another parked vehicle. As the gunman continues to fire, the black and white cat can be seen crossing in front of the gunman as it heads for cover in a building.

The gunfire happened at 1 a.m. in the borough’s Stuyvesant Heights neighborhood.

The NYPD released the video Sunday, seeking tips on identifying the shooter.

AT LEAST 3 DEAD AFTER NIGHT OF GUN VIOLENCE IN NEW YORK CITY; NYPD REPORTS 92% INCREASE IN SHOOTINGS

The cat’s hiding spot was a vehicle parked in front of the one targeted by the gunman, who is dressed in black.

An NYPD spokeswoman told Fox News Sunday that the shooting resulted in injuries to the vehicle’s two occupants.

NYPD WOES MOUNT: PATROL CHIEF'S SUDDEN RETIREMENT PART OF 'TROUBLING' EXODUS

She identified them as a 30-year-old man shot in the abdomen and a 23-year-old woman shot in the shoulder and chest.

They were taken to a hospital and were expected to survive, the spokeswoman said.

A dispute led to the shooting.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The gunman fled on foot in an unknown direction,” the spokeswoman said.