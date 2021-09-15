Expand / Collapse search
Video shows Atlanta suspects using sledgehammer to destroy slot machine

By Greg Norman | Fox News
Atlanta suspects use sledgehammmer, crowbar to break open coin machine

Atlanta Police are searching Wednesday for two suspects seen on video destroying a slot machine with a sledgehammer and a crowbar before allegedly making off with its cash box. 

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night inside a convenience store in the southwestern corner of the city. 

"Upon arrival, officers spoke with an employee who stated two males entered the location and destroyed a coin machine with a sledgehammer," the Atlanta Police Department said in a statement. "Once the suspects destroyed the machine, they proceeded to remove the cash box from inside the machine then fled the location in a dark grey in color Malibu with a drive out tag." 

The two suspects being sought by Atlanta Police.

ATLANTA-AREA DISTRICT ATTORNEY SAYS VIOLENT OFFENDERS COULD BE RELEASED IF OFFICE DOESN’T GET HELP TO MANAGE CASE BACKLOG 

Surveillance footage released by police shows an unidentified man in a black shirt and navy jacket repeatedly swinging a sledgehammer at the machine. 

Another man wearing a white shirt and red hat then enters the frame and starts using a crowbar to take apart the insides of the machine. 

It was not clear how much cash was stolen. 

There were no reports of injuries. 

