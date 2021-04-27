North Carolina deputies seen on video arriving to home of Andrew Brown Jr. before fatal shooting

Video footage released Tuesday by Elizabeth City, N.C., shows sheriff's deputies arriving at the home of Andrew Brown Jr., just before he was fatally shot last week.

The footage obtained by WAVY-TV was taken from what appeared to be a street camera in a residential neighborhood. A Pasquotank County Sheriff's vehicle is seen carrying several deputies dressed in tactical gear before turning a corner and then pulling into a driveway.

The footage then pauses for several seconds before picking up. The deputies get out and indistinguishable shouting is heard.

Sirens are then heard and more law enforcement personnel are seen arriving at the scene as they direct traffic out of the area.

Ben Crump, the civil rights attorney who secured the $27 million civil lawsuit in Minneapolis for the family of George Floyd, noted the militarized nature of the deputies.

"Just-released footage of the militarized police force rushing to kill Andrew Brown," he tweeted. "This has become a constant sight across America, the evolution of policing that's now terrorizing communities of color!"

Brown was killed on April 21 as authorities were attempting to serve drug-related search and arrest warrants. He was shot five times -- four in the right arm and once in the back of the head -- according to an independent autopsy commissioned by attorneys for the Brown family.

On Monday, the family viewed 20 seconds of bodycam footage of the shooting. Attorney Chantel Cherry-Lassiter said he viewed the footage several times and noted that deputies had "numerous assault rifles at the scene."

He said Brown attempted to back out a driveway to avoid the deputies when he was shot. Brown eventually crashed into a tree, the attorney said.

"We watched this over and over and over to make sure we were sure about what was going on and what was transparent," he said. "He finally tries to try to get away and he backs out – not going toward the officers at all. At no time in the 20 seconds that we saw was he threatening the officers in any kind of way."