Virginia high school teacher seen in video berating student for not acknowledging race during lecture

Video footage posted online shows a Virginia high school teacher appearing to berate a student for not acknowledging the race of two girls seen in a presentation slide.

The video, taken from a lecture at a Loudoun County Public School in Ashburn and posted on YouTube, shows a slide with two girls – one, a redheaded white girl, the other, a Black girl – standing back-to-back with the caption, "What is race?"

The teacher asks students what they see in the picture. An unidentified student says he sees "just two people chillin’."

"Right, just two people. Nothing more to that picture?" the teachers asks.

"Nah, not really. Just two people chillin’," the student reiterates.

"I don’t believe that you believe that," the teachers says. "I don’t believe that you look at this as just two people."

"It truly is just two people though, is it not?" the student replies.

Their back-and-forth continues, with the teacher calling the student "intentionally coy" about what he should be seeing. Eventually, the students asks the teacher if he is goading him into saying that there are two different races in the picture.

"Yes, I am asking you to say that," the teacher says.

"Well, at the end of the day, wouldn’t that just be feeding into the problem of looking at race instead of just acknowledging them as two normal people?" the student asks.

"No, it’s not. Because you can’t not look at, you can’t look at the people and not acknowledge that there are racial differences," the teacher says.

In a Facebook post obtained by The Daily Wire, school board member Beth Barts told parents that the video was from an excerpt of a high school class discussion in a "Dual Enrollment College Level English course."

"Students were exposed to different literacy theories as a way of critiquing different pieces of literature. (Critical Race Theory) was an example of a theory that can be applied to literary criticism," she wrote. "Other theories such as structuralism, deconstructionism, and feminism were also shared."

Fox News has reached out to the school district inquiring about critical race theory being taught in its curriculum but did not hear back before publication.

Interim Superintendent Scott Ziegler said in a statement last week that LCPS "has not adopted Critical Race Theory as a framework for staff to adhere to."

"It should be noted that students do not receive equity training. LCPS has not adopted a uniform equity curriculum, but does have a Culturally Responsive Framework," he said.