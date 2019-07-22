Gunman's weapon jams twice as he tries to shoot woman, NYPD video shows

New York City police released stunning video Monday showing what could have been a fatal encounter -- except the masked gunman’s weapon jammed twice.

Police say the intended target was a 45-year-old woman. The would-be shooter was still being sought and it wasn't immediately clear why he attempted to shoot the woman.

The 24-second video clip was captured Friday in South Ozone Park, Queens, near Kennedy Airport.

The video shows a man approach and point a handgun at the woman, who appears to be walking up a stoop, FOX5 New York reported.

The gunman wore a black shirt over his face to disguise his identity, according to the station.

The footage shows the man struggling as the gun jams a first time, stepping back for a few moments, then stepping forward again and pointing the gun at the woman -- and ultimately running off when the weapon jammed for a second time.

“Thankfully the gun did not fire before the suspect fled the scene,” the NYPD said.

The footage shows the shirt falling from the man's face as he flees.

Police said the suspect was wearing a white shirt, blue jean shorts, black socks and black Nike slides, the station reported.