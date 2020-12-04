Video shows Florida deputies in encounter with Samurai sword-wielding man

Bodycam footage shows Florida deputies pointing guns at a young man as they convince him to drop a Samurai sword.

On Tuesday night, in Callaway, three members of the Bay County Sheriff's Office convinced the man to put down the sword and get on the ground before handcuffing him.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the manner in which our deputies handled a situation that was potentially dangerous for them and the suspect,” Sheriff Tommy Ford said. “A safe resolution is always our goal.”

FLORIDA MAN POURED GASOLINE ON WOMAN, SET HER ON FIRE, AUTHORITIES SAY

The incident began when two women told deputies that a member of their family, Zachary Ables, 22, cut them with a "large knife," Ruth Corley, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office said.

FLORIDA TEEN CHARGED WITH MURDER IN DEATH OF LIBRARIAN WHO DEFENDED SON DURING ATTACK: POLICE

The women went to the hospital for treatment with cuts on their faces, heads and bodies, Corley said.

“Although serious, their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening,” she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Corley said that after the slashing, Ables fled the house and deputies then found him several blocks away.

Ables was charged with two counts of aggravated battery. He also was charged with having a 5-inch paring knife on him when he was arrested.