Video shows shocking assault that left 84-year-old San Francisco man dead

An 84-year-old man reportedly died after a violent attack last week in San Francisco.

Video footage of the incident showed another man make a bum rush into Thai native Vicha Ratanapakdee at around 8:30 am on a driveway Thursday. According to KTVU, the Fox-owned television station in Oakland, the incident took place in San Francisco's Anza Vista neighborhood.

KTVU obtained the footage, which was captured by a neighbor. Paramedics found Ratanapakdee on Anzavista and Fortuna Avenues, and he succumbed to his injuries two days after the assault.

It's unclear what motivated the attack. San Francisco police have arrested 19-year-old Antoine Watson of Dale City on suspicion of murder, along with Malaysia Goo, 20, for allegedly serving as an accessory after the attack.

Police reportedly served a warrant at Watson's home. In addition to suspicion of murder, Watson was also booked on assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse.