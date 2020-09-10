Victor Davis Hanson predicts street violence will continue until 'we start indicting people'

The far-left demonstrations seen in U.S. cities this summer are part of a “cultural Maoist” movement that has the approval of Democratic officials, Hoover Institution Senior Fellow Victor Davis Hanson told “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Thursday.

Hanson explained to host Tucker Carlson that protesters and rioters are acting out their personal angst and agendas against the U.S. and have “redefined traditional Marxism” into identity politics.

“We saw it with Maxine Waters, who said, ‘Get in their face at gas stations and follow them into department stores.’ We saw them when they kicked Sarah Sanders [out] from a restaurant," Hanson said. "We saw it when they swarmed the house of Mitch McConnell. And no one said anything because they were saying to us, 'This isn't a political revolution and this is a cultural Maoist revolution.”

DR. ALVEDA KING RESPONDS TO ONGOING UNREST: 'FIGHTING OVER SKIN COLOR IS NOT MAKING SENSE'

With the unrest peaking during an election year, Hanson said, Democrats are using presidential nominee Joe Biden as a metaphorical “hot air balloon” to carry them over the finish line in November.

“They pumped him up and he's just going to drift over to Election Day, collapse, and then they've got their carriage and the whole agenda where they want it,” he said. “And we didn't deter it. We didn't stop it. We didn't say, 'No more,' because we were afraid of being canceled out.”

However, Hanson argued, the rioters will continue to cause disruptions until there are consequences for them -- until they are told, “you do that again and you’re not going to like it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“When we start talking like that and we start indicting people who break the law, you'll find that it's sort of like a glass menagerie,” he said. “It'll just collapse because it doesn't have popular support ... People are just scared. And I think if they raise up and they say, 'No more,’ it will dissipate.”