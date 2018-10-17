Victims ID’d in apparent Tennessee murder-suicide; family lived in ‘loving home’

Authorities in Tennessee on Tuesday said they have yet to determine why a stay-at-home mother would kill her four children and then herself in an apparent murder-suicide at the family’s seemingly “loving home.”

The mother was identified as 55-year-old Cynthia Collier, and her four adopted teenage children were identified as 14-year-olds Bo Li and Meigan Lin, 15-year-old Lia Lin and a 17-year-old Kaileigh Lin, Maury County Sheriff Bucky Rowland said during a news conference.

Officials said two firearms were recovered from the scene along with “vague” evidence that indicated a murder-suicide. There hadn’t been any recorded domestic situations at the family’s home prior to the incident, FOX 17 Nashville reported.

"This appears to be a loving home," Rowland said. "It’s an immaculate home and a very loving family. So a motive would be very important to know what would lead someone to do this to her loved ones."

"It’s an immaculate home and a very loving family. So a motive would be very important to know what would lead someone to do this to her loved ones." — Maury County Sheriff Bucky Rowland

Collier and her husband, Randy Collier, were in divorce proceedings until this past May when the couple decided to try to reconcile, the Tennessean reported, citing court documents.

The couple had been unofficially separated since at least 2007 and Randall had not lived in the same home as his family since 2009, the paper reported.

Randall Collier, who was not at the house during the incident, had a strained relationship with the four teens, as well as the couple’s three adult children, according to the court documents.

An adult child on Monday found the five family members’ bodies in different parts of the home and called 911. Both the adult child and Randall were cleared as suspects, police said.

Officials said were continuing to investigate a possible motive for the deaths.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.