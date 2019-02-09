Man bites off part of boyfriend's ear over alleged cheating, police say

A quarrel over alleged infidelity left one man holding a piece of his own left ear when police arrived, and another arrested and charged with aggravated assault, authorities in Phoenix said this week.

Edward Anthony Lopez Gomez, 25, is suspected of biting the ear of boyfriend Marcos Brito during an altercation that reportedly stemmed from Gomez accusing Brito of cheating, the victim told police, according to FOX 10 Phoenix.

"I just remember him looking at me in shock, with blood in his mouth, and me just feeling like a faucet was pouring of blood," Brito told the station. "I just felt it run down my chest."

The victim "was in the parking lot of the apartment complex and was holding part of his left ear in his hand," Fox 10 reported, citing the police report.

The altercation became physical when Gomez cornered him in a bathroom, the victim said, according to the station.

The suspect admitted biting the ear, but said it was self-defense after being cornered in the bathroom, the report said.

The victim said that he had been in a relationship with the suspect for three years, according to AZFamily.com. Brito told FOX 10 that his relationship with Gomez was "a roller coaster."

Brito was transported to a hospital where he underwent surgery and doctors were able to reattach his left ear, the station reported.

Gomez faces one count of aggravated assault, AZFamily.com reported. He was released on bail, Fox 10 reported.