Veterans, Gold Star families given free access to National Parks, federal property starting Nov. 11

The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) will be offering war veterans and the relatives of service members who died in the line of duty free entry to national parks and other federally owned properties beginning Wednesday, the agency announced in a recent blog post.

“This is a commonsense way to recognize those who have worn the uniform, and we’re glad the Trump administration made this a priority in support of its commitment to better honoring and serving our nation’s heroes," Veteran Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie told Fox News on Tuesday.

Effective on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, the VA is granting Gold Star Families and veterans free entrance and amenity fees for the estimated 2,000 public, federally owned locations, which encompass more than 400 million acres of lands, ranging from wildlife refuges to national parks and includes all other property run by the Department of the Interior, the department recently announced.

“With the utmost respect and gratitude, we are granting Veterans and Gold Star Families free access to the iconic and treasured lands they fought to protect starting this Veterans Day and every single day thereafter,” Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt said in a statement included in the blog post.

The range of properties “host activities to fit any lifestyle, from serene to high octane, including hiking, fishing, paddling, biking, hunting, stargazing and climbing,” the department said.

According to local affiliate FOX13 Tampa Bay, a package would typically cost $80 each year. A package of this kind previously was only offered for free to active-duty members of the U.S. military and dependents, the VA. said.

