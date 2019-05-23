Veterans Affairs employee, 24, accused of placing cameras inside women’s restroom

A 24-year-old employee of the Department of Veterans Affairs has been arrested, accused of recording at least four people using a women’s restroom in the department’s headquarters near the White House.

The suspect, identified as Alex Greenlee of Maryland, allegedly committed the crimes in January, according to court documents.

Authorities investigated after one woman reported finding a “mini camera” under the stall next to the one she was using, Washington’s WJLA-TV reported.

CALIFORNIA WOMAN ACCUSED OF ATTEMPTING TO DROWN NEWBORN IN MCDONALD'S RESTROOM AVOIDS JAIL TIME

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The woman then told authorities she saw Greenlee outside the women’s restroom and he claimed he needed to go inside to get paper towels, the station reported.

Another woman reported finding a camera attached to a toilet three days later, the report said.

Investigators say Greenlee has denied knowing anything about the cameras, Washington's WRC-TV reported.