WATCH: Veteran climbs flag pole, fixes American flag at Navy SEAL monument

A veteran has captured the hearts of social media users after he climbed a flag pole at the Navy SEAL monument in Virginia to fix a loose American flag.

Dom Raso, a former SEAL himself, says he was on his morning run Thursday in Virginia Beach when he spotted the flag out of place and broken off the pole.

Video posted on Facebook shows Raso climbing up the pole and then clipping the flag’s loose end to the pole, before sliding back down.

AMERICAN SOLDIER GETS SURPRISE FROM HIS PARENTS FOLLOWING EMOTIONAL HOMECOMING

“This was my fourth attempt at trying to get up and fix the flag,” Raso said. “I couldn’t go by this flag this morning and not give it everything I had. The gold stars on this monument and the sacrifice that has been made for us all was something I wasn’t just going to pass by. This flag pole climb reminded me about EVERYTHING in life.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In another post, Raso encourages his fellow Americans to continue to “step up and do what is right.”

“It doesn’t take many, it just takes a determined and convicted few,” he said. “I believe with all my heart and soul there is a wave of patriots in this country growing in strength and confidence each day. While we watch parts of our country fall to mainstream confusion, complacency, and ignorance, there is a few that are willing to climb or stand or do whatever it takes.”