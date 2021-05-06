New Jersey unwanted rescue dog becomes police department's first K-9 in decades

A Belgian Malinois named Arrow went from a New Jersey animal shelter to becoming a Pennsylvania police department’s first K-9 since the 1960s, thanks to the patience and vision of just the right humans.

Deb Bucci, an animal attendant at the Burlington County Animal Shelter, knew there was something special about Arrow, who lived in the shelter for eight months, the Burlington County Times reported.

"Their brains, especially in the Malinois, are continuous, and when they are locked in the kennel they go crazy," Bucci told the newspaper.

A Facebook post led her to Angela Connor, the co-founder and chief financial officer of the Rescue 22 Foundation, which trains dogs to help disabled veterans.

"I knew that was very unlikely that Arrow would be a fit for a service dog," Connor told the Times. "I came in and evaluated Arrow and decided that a lot of the behavior that most people would find challenging was actually exactly the behavior we're looking for to develop into police work."

With just the right training, Arrow was ready for his shot.

Lower Southampton Township Patrolman Kyle Heasley last fall partnered with Arrow, now trained as both a patrol dog and drug scent dog, according to the report.

"Everybody in the community is very supportive and very happy that we now have a police dog," Heasley told the newpaper. "The department's happy, so are all the fellow officers. He's been a great addition to the department."

Heasley even lives with his new best bud.

"He is just like a family dog when we go home. He knows when to turn it off. He knows when we go to work," Heasley told the newspaper.