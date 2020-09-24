Expand / Collapse search
Vermont man visits cemetery, thanks 3,200+ veterans buried there: 'They're all heroes'

"I wanted to touch every stone here today and say their names," the Navy vet told a local TV station

By Lucas Manfredi | Fox News
A Vermont man spent his Wednesday morning paying respects to more than 3,200 veterans buried at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

"It's special down here. It's a beautiful, beautiful place," Navy veteran Dwayne Williams, of Randolph, said.

Williams said he normally goes the cemetery to visit the grave of his father, an Army veteran, and thanks the veterans buried there for their service, according to WPTZ-TV of Plattsburgh, N.Y.

He added the men and women buried in the cemetery are heroes who deserve respect.

"I wanted to touch every stone here today and say their names and pay respect to these men and women that have served our country," he said. "They're all heroes. I'm just a guy from South Burlington who just wanted to pay respect."

Williams believes it's the least he could do to honor them, remember them and to let them know they're not forgotten and did not die in vain.

The Vermont Office of Veterans' Affairs did not immediately respond to FOX News' request for comment. Williams could not immediately be reached for comment.

