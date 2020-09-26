Expand / Collapse search
Vermont man, 24, federally charged in assault on Portland police officers during unrest

The FBI and Portland Police Bureau investigated the case

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
DOJ explored criminal or civil charges against Portland officials over riotsVideo

DOJ explored criminal or civil charges against Portland officials over riots

The Justice Department looked at possible criminal or civil charges against local officials in Portland, Oregon, after clashes between federal law enforcement and violent protesters.

A Vermont man pleaded not guilty to federal civil disorder charges in Portland, Ore. on Friday, stemming from a June protest in the city during which he allegedly charged at police officers repeatedly with a shield, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.

Charles Randolph Comfort, 24, was indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly charging officers and kicking arresting officers several times while he was taken into custody for refusing to leave the scene.

Police were attempting to disperse protesters after an unlawful assembly was declared June 25 at an intersection near the Portland Police Bureau’s North Precinct. Demonstrators had started blocking traffic using dumpsters stolen from nearby businesses.

SOME PROTESTS AGAINST POLICE BRUTALITY TAKE A MORE CONFRONTATIONAL APPROACH: REPORT

Fireworks were also thrown over the barricade of the precinct at officers stationed inside, police said.

Vandalism during the June 25 protest for which Charles Randolph Comfort was federally charged with civil disorder. 

Vandalism during the June 25 protest for which Charles Randolph Comfort was federally charged with civil disorder.  (Portland Police Bureau)

OREGON GOV. BROWN DECLARES EMERGENCY IN PORTLAND AS PROUD BOYS RALLY APPROACHES 

Comfort was released, pending a jury trial, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

The FBI and Portland Police Bureau investigated the case.

