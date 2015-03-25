Vermont college's oxen-slaughter plan riles activists

To a Vermont college, a decision to slaughter two retired oxen and serve the meat in the dining hall is sustainable agriculture at work. But to some animal rights activists, it's an extreme offense.

Now the 11-year-old oxen have become a cause celebre. The school is under attack by those who want the oxen spared and have found a sanctuary for them.

Opponents have signed online petitions and sent thousands of emails from around the world. Some are threatening.

Green Mountain College Provost Bill Throop says the issue is whether small-scale sustainable animal agriculture is an important part of the future in Vermont.

Opponents say the school isn't taking into account what the animals want.