CRIME
Last Update May 3, 2016

Verdict expected in Chicago-area officer's fatal shooting of 95-year-old man with beanbag gun

By | Associated Press
    Park Forest Police Officer Craig Taylor, right, leaves the Markham, Ill., courthouse with his wife, Freddie, after being found not guilty in the 2013 beanbag shooting death of 95-year old World War II veteran, Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2015. In a courtroom packed with officers supporting Taylor, Cook County Judge Luciano Panici said there was nothing criminal about Taylor's actions and that the officer did "what he was trained to do."(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) (The Associated Press)

MARKHAM, Ill. – A verdict is expected in the case of a suburban Chicago police officer who shot and killed a knife-wielding 95-year-old man with a beanbag gun.

Park Forest police officer Craig Taylor said during a bench trial last month that he feared for his life during the July 2013 confrontation at an assisted living facility.

If convicted Wednesday, Taylor faces a maximum sentence of up to three years in state prison.

Cook County Prosecutors who charged Taylor with felony reckless conduct said the officer had better and safer options than to shoot John Wrana repeatedly with the shotgun that fires beanbags at 190 mph.

Taylor's attorney said he acted properly and as he was trained.

He and other officers responded after Wrana become combative with staff trying to care for him.