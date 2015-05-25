Verdict expected in Chicago-area officer's fatal shooting of 95-year-old man with beanbag gun

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

A verdict is expected in the case of a suburban Chicago police officer who shot and killed a knife-wielding 95-year-old man with a beanbag gun.

Park Forest police officer Craig Taylor said during a bench trial last month that he feared for his life during the July 2013 confrontation at an assisted living facility.

If convicted Wednesday, Taylor faces a maximum sentence of up to three years in state prison.

Cook County Prosecutors who charged Taylor with felony reckless conduct said the officer had better and safer options than to shoot John Wrana repeatedly with the shotgun that fires beanbags at 190 mph.

Taylor's attorney said he acted properly and as he was trained.

He and other officers responded after Wrana become combative with staff trying to care for him.