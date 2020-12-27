Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

Vehicle plunges off San Francisco cliff, driver 'miraculously' survives: fire department

The unidentified woman inside the car is in serious condition at a local hospital

By Lucia I. Suarez Sang | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 24Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A woman in California was in serious condition after her vehicle plunged off a cliff onto a beach on Christmas morning.

The unidentified woman’s car careened over a bluff in San Francisco’s Fort Funston area, the fire department said.

A woman's car plunged off a cliff in San Francisco.

A woman's car plunged off a cliff in San Francisco. (San Francisco Fire Department)

BEVERLY HILLS RESTAURANT CAUGHT PLANNING 'DISCRETE' NEW YEAR'S DINNER AMID DINING BAN

Officials said the woman was "miraculously in stable condition" when they arrived and was transported to a nearby trauma center, The Mercury News reported.

Rescuers transport a woman after car plunged off a San Francisco cliff.

Rescuers transport a woman after car plunged off a San Francisco cliff. (San Francisco Fire Department)

Videos and photos from the scene showed the car upside-down on the beach.

The tide was out, allowing first responders to reach the woman and place her on a stretcher. It was not immediately clear what caused the woman's car to veer off the road.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The cliffs at Fort Funston, a former harbor defense installation in San Francisco, are a popular spot for hikers and hang-gliders, the Mercury News reported.

Lucia I. Suarez Sang is a Reporter & Editor for FoxNews.com.