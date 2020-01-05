Vehicle mows down seagulls lured to Maryland strip mall with popcorn

Maryland police are seeking the individual who they say lured a flock of seagulls to a strip mall with popcorn and then got in a vehicle and mowed them down in a mindless act of animal cruelty.

A total of 10 seagulls were killed in the incident Saturday morning at a shopping center in Laurel, where a Dollar Tree store is located, police said. Police also found seagulls that had been injured.

The popcorn was purchased at the Dollar Tree and then dumped on the ground in the parking lot, “intentionally luring the group (of) seagulls,” Laurel police said.

The “subject” sped off after running over the birds, police said.

On Sunday, the department posted on its Facebook page photos of an officer cradling an injured seagull in her arms.

“Despite yesterday’s senseless act of violence against animals, a glimmer of love and kindness shone through when Cpl. Wilson rescued one of the injured birds and was able to get the bird to a wildlife rescue to try and repair its broken wing,” the post accompanying the photos said.

Seagulls are sometimes regarded as pests and anecdotes suggest they are slow to scatter when approached, The Washington Post reported.